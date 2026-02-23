LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on LGRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LeGrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised LeGrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $36.29 on Monday. LeGrand has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. LeGrand had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that LeGrand will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand (OTCMKTS: LGRDY) is a French multinational that designs, manufactures and distributes electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans wiring devices such as switches and outlets, cable management and trunking systems, power distribution and protection equipment, lighting control and energy management systems, as well as solutions for data centers and building automation. Its offerings are positioned for new construction and retrofit projects in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings.

Legrand supplies both branded products and integrated systems to electrical contractors, distributors, installers and original equipment manufacturers.

