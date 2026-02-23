Legacy Housing Corporation $LEGH Stock Holdings Lifted by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Legacy Housing makes up about 2.4% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Legacy Housing worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Legacy Housing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. Legacy Housing Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $522.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Legacy Housing from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Legacy Housing from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Legacy Housing Corp. designs, builds and markets factory-built homes, focusing on both single-section and multi-section manufactured housing products. The company offers a range of floor plans and customization options, including energy-efficient features and accessible design elements. Its core business activities encompass in-house design, procurement of building materials, plant-based construction and nationwide distribution through an independent network of retail partners.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Legacy Housing operates in key regions across the southeastern and southwestern United States.

