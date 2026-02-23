Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $204.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $122.48 and a 52 week high of $212.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

