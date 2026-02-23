Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $19.04 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,244 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 2.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 95.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,516,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,437 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,514,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,917,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,815,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $27.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

