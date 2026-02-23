Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys 6,526 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3%

VRT stock opened at $243.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $255.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.