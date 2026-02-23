LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises approximately 2.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 627.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $394.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $403.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $996.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.92 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.89%.Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Woodward declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $378.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $366.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $888,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,319.75. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen P. Paterson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.15, for a total transaction of $1,966,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,538 shares in the company, valued at $959,744.70. This trade represents a 67.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,450 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,235. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

