LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $26.88 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,773,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,485,012,000 after buying an additional 272,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,956,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,929,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 307.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,214,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,882,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $380.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.82.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

