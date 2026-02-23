LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.5%
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.87.
View Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.
The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.
