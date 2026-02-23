Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $219.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

