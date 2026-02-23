Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 45,510 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after buying an additional 1,257,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,140 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,971,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,528,361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.34 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

