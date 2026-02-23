Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $29.91 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $317.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:IBM opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.