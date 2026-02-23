Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $18.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,527,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 100,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $232.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.02. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $235.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

