Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 157,440 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,170,000 after buying an additional 2,823,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $74.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.69 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

