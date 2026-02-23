Knightscope (KSCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Knightscope to post earnings of ($0.7367) per share and revenue of $2.8140 million for the quarter.

Knightscope Stock Performance

Knightscope stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Knightscope has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSCP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Knightscope from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knightscope

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSCP. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Knightscope by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knightscope

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) is a technology company specializing in the design and deployment of autonomous security robots. The firm offers a robotics-as-a-service platform that integrates self-driving devices with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to enhance perimeter security, detect anomalies and deliver real-time incident reporting.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Knightscope has developed a series of fully autonomous models—designated K1 through K7—suited for indoor and outdoor environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.