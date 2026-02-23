Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $1,522,265.22 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan Hooper sold 15,293 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $1,522,265.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 124,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,469.84. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Itron Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ITRI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.93. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Itron by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.