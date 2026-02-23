Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,051.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

