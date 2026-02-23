Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,424 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $22,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after buying an additional 2,533,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,853,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,193,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 338,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 213,774 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

COWZ opened at $64.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

