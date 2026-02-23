Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 0.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

