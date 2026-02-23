Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $52,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 741.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 185,434 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

