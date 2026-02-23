Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 16,954 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $112,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,644 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,431,000 after buying an additional 1,466,016 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after buying an additional 231,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,391,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,952,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,854,000 after acquiring an additional 221,791 shares during the last quarter.

DFUS opened at $75.16 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

