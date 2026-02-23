Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $373,772.70 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $373,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,407.66. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 142 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $14,946.92.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $97.70. 522,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth $692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 43.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

