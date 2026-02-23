Insider Buying: oOh!media (ASX:OML) Insider Purchases 28,938 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2026

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OMLGet Free Report) insider James Taylor purchased 28,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.04 per share, with a total value of A$29,950.83.

oOh!media Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $662.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43.

oOh!media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. oOh!media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; large and small format digital and classic signs located in retail precincts, such as shopping centers, as well as airport terminals, lounges, and in-flight; digital and classic street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transport corridors, including rail, as well as high dwell time environments, such as universities and office buildings.

