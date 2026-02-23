Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Insider Purchases £152.80 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 764 per share, for a total transaction of £152.80.

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total value of £47,061.49.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ben Whitley purchased 20 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 757 per share, with a total value of £151.40.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 756.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 726.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 692.56. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 526 and a twelve month high of GBX 814.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £797.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JDW. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 595.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

