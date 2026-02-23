Insider Buying: ASX (ASX:ASX) Insider Buys 1,950 Shares of Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider Anne Loveridge acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$54.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$106,893.15.

ASX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29.

ASX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 186.0%. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.35%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Featured Stories

