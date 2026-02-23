Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Ingredion worth $888,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 34.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. iA Financial set a $124.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $429,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,312. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $4,020,217.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,002,983.22. The trade was a 40.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,840. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $141.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.