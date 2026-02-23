IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 201,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

IDXX opened at $635.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above‑current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More.

Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above‑current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near‑term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More.

Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near‑term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Re‑rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re‑rating toward historical averages — this is discussion‑driven and could help multiple investors re‑allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More.

Re‑rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re‑rating toward historical averages — this is discussion‑driven and could help multiple investors re‑allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative‑value flows but don’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Read More.

Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative‑value flows but don’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days‑to‑cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short‑squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short‑interest releases.

Short‑interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days‑to‑cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short‑squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short‑interest releases. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple execs disclosed sizable sales on Feb 17 — Director Sophie Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares (~$628.62 avg) and EVP Michael Erickson sold 5,371 shares (~$627.38 avg). Large insider sales can be read as signal of personal liquidity/positioning and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Read More. Read More.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. The trade was a 69.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,996 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

