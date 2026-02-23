Holcim (HCMLY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Holcim to post earnings of $0.4760 per share and revenue of $4.9425 billion for the quarter.

Holcim Stock Performance

HCMLY stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Holcim alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCMLY. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Holcim

(Get Free Report)

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.