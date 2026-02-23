HELLENiQ ENERGY (HLPMF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6930 per share and revenue of $3.3443 billion for the quarter.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLPMF opened at $10.56 on Monday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HELLENiQ ENERGY to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY Public Limited Company, formerly known as Hellenic Petroleum, is a leading integrated energy group in Southeast Europe. The company’s core activities span crude oil refining, supply, trading, petrochemicals and energy production. With operations rooted in Greece, HELLENiQ ENERGY serves both domestic and regional markets through a network of refineries, import terminals and marketing subsidiaries.

The refining segment comprises three major facilities located in Elefsina, Thessaloniki and Aspropyrgos, which together process crude oil into a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and bitumen.

Further Reading

