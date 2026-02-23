Helikon Investments Ltd Has $41.97 Million Stake in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 698,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,197 shares during the quarter. Pampa Energia accounts for 2.9% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $41,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 603,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 42.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 304,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pampa Energia by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pampa Energia by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

PAM opened at $83.09 on Monday. Pampa Energia S.A. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

