Head to Head Contrast: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Repay alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repay and DLocal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $313.04 million 0.95 -$10.16 million ($1.37) -2.39 DLocal $745.97 million 5.61 $120.42 million $0.56 23.91

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DLocal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Repay and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 1 5 5 0 2.36 DLocal 0 4 6 1 2.73

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 111.52%. DLocal has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.48%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than DLocal.

Volatility and Risk

Repay has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -39.08% 9.04% 4.33% DLocal 17.80% 37.66% 14.84%

Summary

DLocal beats Repay on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.