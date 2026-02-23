Head to Head Analysis: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 1 0 0 0 1.00 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tucows and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.

Given Net Savings Link’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Net Savings Link is more favorable than Tucows.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Net Savings Link”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $390.30 million 0.50 -$75.82 million ($6.84) -2.57 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -19.43% N/A -8.88% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

