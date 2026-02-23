Guzman Y GOMEZ Ltd (ASX:GYG) Declares $0.07 Interim Dividend

Guzman Y GOMEZ Ltd (ASX:GYG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Guzman Y GOMEZ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.24.

