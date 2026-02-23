Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Purchased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up 3.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Guidewire Software worth $31,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,224,000 after purchasing an additional 711,893 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,743,000 after buying an additional 431,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,967,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 211,047 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE opened at $127.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 121.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $205.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.77.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,890. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 216 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $39,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 72,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,835.11. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,960 shares of company stock worth $8,767,044. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

