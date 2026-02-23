Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Sunday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $855.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gryphon Capital Income Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.