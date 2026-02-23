Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 68,593 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,593 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.96% of Kura Sushi USA worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,674.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

In related news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $720,110.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,476.18. The trade was a 62.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $71.97 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.56 million, a P/E ratio of -218.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

