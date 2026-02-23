Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,057 Shares of ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of ESAB worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 109.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESAB opened at $128.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. ESAB Corporation has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $137.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $720.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 7.98%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESAB. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ESAB from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ESAB from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

