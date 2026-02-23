Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 579.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,347 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Regal Rexnord worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,430,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,231,000 after acquiring an additional 701,145 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,083,000 after purchasing an additional 476,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,155,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,437 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $215.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $229.30.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 36,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.52, for a total value of $7,915,618.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,790.24. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $487,981.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,734.87. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,129 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,908. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.