Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,498 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 65.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Home Depot from $362.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.27.

NYSE HD opened at $382.38 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

