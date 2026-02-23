Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,393,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $510.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.25 and its 200-day moving average is $546.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,377.20. The trade was a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 108,996 shares of company stock worth $63,355,935 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.