Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Helios Technologies worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $74.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

