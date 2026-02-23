Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 68,683 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 486.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 983,705 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,640,504.59. This represents a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ANF opened at $96.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. Zacks Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

