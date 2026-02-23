Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 52,807 Shares of ATS Corporation $ATS

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.21% of ATS worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATS by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,434,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,419,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ATS by 19.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 392,874 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ATS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,687,000 after buying an additional 43,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ATS by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,410,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 210,570 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ATS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATS. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ATS from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of ATS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

ATS Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ATS stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. ATS Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ATS had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $553.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.