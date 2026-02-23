Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU Holdings Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,991 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk from U.S.–Iran tensions is lifting safe‑haven demand and pushing spot gold above $5,000–$5,100/oz, directly supporting physically backed ETFs like AAAU. Wall Street bears turn tail after gold rises $5,100/oz, Main Street bullishness unchanged as Iran tensions mount
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight gold reclaiming the $5,000 level as safe‑haven flows accelerate — a direct catalyst for higher NAVs in physical gold ETFs. Gold reclaims $5,000 as Middle East tensions boost safe-haven demand
- Positive Sentiment: Technical studies and price forecasts point to further upside (targets toward $5,345 and beyond), increasing investor confidence in continued gold gains that would benefit AAAU. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Signals Further Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its gold price outlook recently, which can reinforce institutional and ETF flows into physical gold products like AAAU. Why Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecast 10%
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes the recovery above $5,000 is gaining steam but remains uneven; that suggests volatility may continue even as the trend favors gold. Gold’s push back above $5,000 is picking up steam, but it’s been a bumpy week
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro prints (U.S. GDP, housing, PMI) are mixed — some data support risk assets while geopolitical risk boosts gold; the net effect is continued headline‑driven trading rather than a clean macro push. Gold prices holding above $5,000 as U.S. GDP rises 1.4% in Q4
- Negative Sentiment: Some desks warn of position adjustments and short‑term profit‑taking that could pull spot gold back, which would pressure AAAU intraday. Gold Edges Lower on Possible Position Adjustment
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts note a bearish bias if gold fails below short‑term moving averages — a downside scenario that could cap gains for AAAU until support holds. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Bias Persists Below Key Average
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
