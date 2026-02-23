Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU Holdings Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,991 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

