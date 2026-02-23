Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

GOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $607.55 million, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 158,711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 204,225 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

