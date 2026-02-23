George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) & B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Head to Head Comparison

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares George Weston and B&G Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get George Weston alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $44.97 billion 0.61 $991.80 million $2.71 26.80 B&G Foods $1.93 billion 0.22 -$251.25 million ($3.16) -1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than B&G Foods. B&G Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of B&G Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. B&G Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. George Weston pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B&G Foods pays out -24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. B&G Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for George Weston and B&G Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 2 4 0 2.67 B&G Foods 2 4 0 0 1.67

B&G Foods has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 16.90%. Given B&G Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than George Weston.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 2.37% 13.21% 3.33% B&G Foods -13.61% 8.50% 1.44%

Risk & Volatility

George Weston has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&G Foods has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

George Weston beats B&G Foods on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions. The Specialty segment includes, among others, the Crisco, Clabber Girl, Bear Creek, Polaner, Underwood, B&G, Grandma’s, New York Style, Don Pepino, Sclafani, B&M, Baker’s Joy, Regina, TrueNorth, Static Guard, SugarTwin and Brer Rabbit brands. The Meals segment focuses on the Ortega, Maple Grove Farms, Cream of Wheat, Las Palmas, Victoria, Mama Mary’s, Spring Tree, McCann’s, Carey’s and Vermont Maid brands. The Frozen & Vegetables segment consists of Green Giant and Le Sueur brands. The Spices & Flavor Solutions segment offers Dash, Spice Islands, Weber, Ac’cent, Tone’s, Trappey’s, Durkee and Wright’s brands. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.