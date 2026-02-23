Geodrill (GEODF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of GEODF opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited is a Ghana-based contract drilling services company catering to mineral exploration and resource development projects in West and Central Africa. The company offers a full suite of drilling solutions, including reverse circulation, diamond core, percussion and wireline logging methods. These capabilities enable Geodrill to generate critical data on mineralisation attributes such as grade, continuity and structural orientation for its mining industry clients.

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Accra, Geodrill has developed operations across multiple jurisdictions, including Burkina Faso, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

