Genius Sports Limited $GENI Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,993 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Genius Sports worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Genius Sports Price Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.85. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.