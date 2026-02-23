Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBRT. JonesTrading decreased their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $9.13 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 70.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $744.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 766,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 127,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,310 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property‐level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

