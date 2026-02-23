Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$75.50 to C$78.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at C$76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$72.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.24. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$61.32 and a 12-month high of C$78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter. Fortis had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.3419913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.09%.

About Fortis

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S. states, with more than 16,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in operation serving a peak load in excess of 23 gigawatts.

