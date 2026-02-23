Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $89.42 Average PT from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.4231.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,354,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,730,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,575,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

